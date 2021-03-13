Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,258 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $70,549,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 255,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Huazhu Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,311,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,726,000 after buying an additional 175,574 shares during the period.

HTHT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.27. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,524. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

