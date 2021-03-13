H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $24.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

HRB opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

