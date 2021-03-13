H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. H&R Block traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 24716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

