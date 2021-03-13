H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

