H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.21 Per Share

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11. H&R Block reported earnings per share of $3.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. H&R Block has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

