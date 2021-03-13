H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on April 1st

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of HRB opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

