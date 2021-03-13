Houman Akhavan Sells 226,731 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,184.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $743.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

