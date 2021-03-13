Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 38,632 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 38,632 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $257,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,053.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $904.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

