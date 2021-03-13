Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,887 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,136,000 after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

HST stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

