Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 815 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for 2.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 31,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,992. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.02.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

