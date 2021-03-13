Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,068,000 after purchasing an additional 128,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.52. 25,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,438. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

