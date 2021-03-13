Horizon Investment Services LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $111.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

