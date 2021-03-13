Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $136.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.40 million and the highest is $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $551.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $561.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $557.77 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $572.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

HOPE stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

