HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded HomeStreet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,031 shares of company stock valued at $119,080 and sold 25,746 shares valued at $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.