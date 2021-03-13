HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

