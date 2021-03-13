HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,038 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

