HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,077 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.