Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Histogen stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Histogen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

