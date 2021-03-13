Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,815 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $336,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLT stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

