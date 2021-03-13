Hilla Sferruzza Sells 3,540 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hilla Sferruzza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56.
NYSE MTH opened at $89.26 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44.
MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,734,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 113,998 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.