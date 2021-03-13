Hilla Sferruzza Sells 3,540 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hilla Sferruzza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56.

NYSE MTH opened at $89.26 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,734,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 113,998 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.