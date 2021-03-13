HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 86,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QELL opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

