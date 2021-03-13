HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 922 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.