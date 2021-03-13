HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 230,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,860,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,317,000 after purchasing an additional 175,602 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

NYSE:KKR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.