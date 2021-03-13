HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NYSE BE opened at $29.55 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

