HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,359 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,279,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,606,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,539,000 after acquiring an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,731,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,315,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $53.83 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16.

