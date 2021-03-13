HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 9,861 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after purchasing an additional 186,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $73.19 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

