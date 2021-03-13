HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,667 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after acquiring an additional 280,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

