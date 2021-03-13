HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,096 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of FMS opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

