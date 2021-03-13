HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MCR opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

