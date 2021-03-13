HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $4,179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $3,190,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,622 shares of company stock valued at $57,386,301. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -180.74 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.