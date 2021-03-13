HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,884 shares of company stock worth $1,527,247. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

TCF opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

