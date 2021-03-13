HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Chemed by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Chemed by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chemed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE opened at $432.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

