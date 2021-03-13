HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,589,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of AFIB opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.