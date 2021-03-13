HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SeaSpine worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $8,317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 149.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 50.1% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 440,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 147,052 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNE opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

