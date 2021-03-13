HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

GEL stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

