HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 857 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

NYSE HUBB opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $190.79.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

