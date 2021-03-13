HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 11,458 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 598,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE MFC opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

