HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.21.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $302.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.89. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $308.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

