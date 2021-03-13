Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) versus MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Critical Survey

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $37.35 million 3.50 $4.85 million N/A N/A MFA Financial $581.73 million 3.29 $378.12 million $0.77 5.49

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Highlands REIT has a beta of 15.95, meaning that its stock price is 1,495% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Highlands REIT and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A MFA Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.38%. Given MFA Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -58.90% -6.07% -4.43% MFA Financial -118.04% 11.32% 3.11%

Summary

MFA Financial beats Highlands REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

