Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a P/E ratio of 148.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

