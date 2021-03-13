Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $37.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $36.67 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $148.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

HTBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,944. The stock has a market cap of $641.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 192,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

