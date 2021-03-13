Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 349,251 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657,888 shares of company stock worth $609,386,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

