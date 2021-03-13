Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.33 ($108.63).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €87.92 ($103.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.52. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

