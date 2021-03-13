Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HEGIY stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.
About Hengan International Group
