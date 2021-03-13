Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HEGIY stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

