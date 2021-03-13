HempCoin (THC) Price Up 13.8% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $842.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,998.71 or 1.00039883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00085262 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000925 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,999,892 coins and its circulating supply is 260,864,742 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

