Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.85

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 45212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $928.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.