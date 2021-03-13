Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 5.03% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $31,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after buying an additional 438,548 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $6.16 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $928.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

