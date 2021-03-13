Helium 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.81 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Helium has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar. One Helium token can currently be bought for $6.83 or 0.00011190 BTC on exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $505.73 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00230572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00055386 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.26 or 0.02236579 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Helium Token Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,040,304 tokens. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

