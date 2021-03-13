Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

HLIO traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.32. 2,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,033. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $74.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

