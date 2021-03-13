Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,533,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,823,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,018,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.